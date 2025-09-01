Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Shoot: Is it Possible?

Kalki 2898 AD is a massive hit and the makers announced the sequel even before the release of Kalki 2898 AD. Legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone are a part of the sequel too and Nag Ashwin has completed the script work and he is waiting for the dates of Prabhas. After he knew that it was almost impossible to shoot for the sequel in the coming months, he started working on two new projects: one with Superstar Rajinikanth and the other with Alia Bhatt.

But during a recent interaction, Nag Ashwin announced that the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD sequel will start in December this year. But the truth is that it is really impossible. Prabhas is struggling to complete the shoot of Raja Saab and Fauji. Both these films ran out of their planned schedules and Raja Saab is almost delayed by a year and a half. The team of Fauji is puzzled about the pending shoot as Prabhas is allocating bulk dates for Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit. After scoring a resounding pan-Indian hit like Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is waiting for the arrival of Prabhas from the past few months and the shoot of Spirit may commence after Dasara.

Sandeep Reddy made it clear that Prabhas should not shoot for any other film except Spirit and he asked bulk dates of the actor. The film will be in making for a year. Prabhas also has to complete the pending shoot of Fauji and 50 percent of the shoot is pending. In these packed schedules, it is impossible for Prabhas to allocate dates for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. Is it a fake statement from Nag Ashwin just to cheer up Prabhas fans?