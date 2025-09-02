x
Home > Movie News

Kalyani Priyadarshan gets her due, wins plaudits

Published on September 2, 2025 by snehith

Kalyani Priyadarshan gets her due, wins plaudits

Heroine Kalyani Priyadarshan is a familiar face to South audiences because of her roots in filmdom. Her father Priyadarshan is a popular director and her mother Lissy is well-known actor. She carved out a niche for herself with chirpy performances in Telugu films like Hello, Chitralahari and Ranarangam. Her character in Maanaadu earned her decent accolades. However, she has been awaiting for that one big hit that could give a strong filip to her career.

Finally, the wait seems to have ended for this talented starlet with her latest outing Lokah Chapter 1 : Chandra. The Malayalam film, a female superhero thriller, is having a dream run at the box office and even surpassed the collections of superstar Mohan Lal’s latest release Hridayapoorvam. The dubbed versions also are setting the cash registers ringing.

Keeping aside the box office performance, Kalyani Priyadarshan has emerged as the talk of the town with her acting masterclass. Her stupendous act in the role of Chandra turned out to be the major highlight for the film. She is currently receiving brownie points from all quarters for her intense and subtle performance. Her inspiring hard work in fight sequences has been resulting in plaudits from different sections of moviegoers. After 8 years wait, Kalyani finally got her due as an actor.

Directed by Dominic Arun, the film is a homegrown folklore drama with thrilling elements.

Next Chiru’s Birthday Wishes: Pawan, A True Janasenani Previous Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Shoot: Is it Possible?
