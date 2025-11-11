Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan made a strong comeback with Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. After he had a strong belief in the film, Kamal’s Raajkamal Films International bankrolled the film. They released the film on their own and made big profits. The super success of Vikram made Kamal Haasan quite busy as a producer. Then came Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran which was the most expensive film produced by Raajkamal Films International. The film ended up as a smashing hit all over and Kamal Haasan made great profits through the project.

Now, Kamal Haasan is all set for the biggest bet. He is all set to produce a film featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film will start rolling soon and Sundar C is the director. This is the costliest film made by Kamal Haasan as a producer. Rajinikanth will take remuneration home and Kamal is expected to market the film well considering his success rate as a producer. The shoot commences early next year and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release across the globe. This would be the next release of Rajinikanth after Jailer 2.