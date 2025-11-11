x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth

Published on November 11, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Number of OTT Releases this Week
image
Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock
image
Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth
image
Is Bigg Boss Really Teaching Life Lessons?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Twist in the Nomination Process, Everyone in danger zone

Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan made a strong comeback with Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. After he had a strong belief in the film, Kamal’s Raajkamal Films International bankrolled the film. They released the film on their own and made big profits. The super success of Vikram made Kamal Haasan quite busy as a producer. Then came Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran which was the most expensive film produced by Raajkamal Films International. The film ended up as a smashing hit all over and Kamal Haasan made great profits through the project.

Now, Kamal Haasan is all set for the biggest bet. He is all set to produce a film featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film will start rolling soon and Sundar C is the director. This is the costliest film made by Kamal Haasan as a producer. Rajinikanth will take remuneration home and Kamal is expected to market the film well considering his success rate as a producer. The shoot commences early next year and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release across the globe. This would be the next release of Rajinikanth after Jailer 2.

Next Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock Previous Is Bigg Boss Really Teaching Life Lessons?
else

TRENDING

image
Number of OTT Releases this Week
image
Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth
image
Rajamouli’s Strategy for GlobeTrotter surprises the Nation

Latest

image
Number of OTT Releases this Week
image
Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock
image
Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth
image
Is Bigg Boss Really Teaching Life Lessons?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Twist in the Nomination Process, Everyone in danger zone

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock
image
Terror Strikes the Capital: Deadly Car Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort
image
Fresh Twist in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assets Case

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue