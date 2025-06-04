x
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu's Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Kamal’s Charisma, Simbu, Trisha To Surprise

Published on June 4, 2025 by swathy

Kamal’s Charisma, Simbu, Trisha To Surprise

Kamal Haasan is an actor of unparalleled versatility, known for effortlessly slipping into any role he portrays. His ability to fully immerse himself in each character has long set him apart in Indian cinema. Currently, he is riding high with a string of back-to-back successes, both as an actor and as a producer.

His upcoming film Thug Life, slated for release tomorrow, is yet another ambitious project produced by Kamal Haasan himself. The Telugu version is being distributed by N Sudhakar Reddy, who previously released two of Kamal’s successful productions, further fuelling anticipation around the film.

While Kamal Haasan’s presence is expected to be a major highlight, Thug Life also features Simbu and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles that are reportedly full of surprises and essential to the storyline.

Above all, Thug Life marks a historic reunion between Kamal Haasan and legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam, coming together again after 37 years. With so much buzz surrounding the film, it remains to be seen whether it will live up to the high expectations.

Previous “Kaleshwaram Commission’s sole motive is to defame KCR”
