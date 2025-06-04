Kamal’s Charisma, Simbu, Trisha To Surprise

Kamal Haasan is an actor of unparalleled versatility, known for effortlessly slipping into any role he portrays. His ability to fully immerse himself in each character has long set him apart in Indian cinema. Currently, he is riding high with a string of back-to-back successes, both as an actor and as a producer.

His upcoming film Thug Life, slated for release tomorrow, is yet another ambitious project produced by Kamal Haasan himself. The Telugu version is being distributed by N Sudhakar Reddy, who previously released two of Kamal’s successful productions, further fuelling anticipation around the film.

While Kamal Haasan’s presence is expected to be a major highlight, Thug Life also features Simbu and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles that are reportedly full of surprises and essential to the storyline.

Above all, Thug Life marks a historic reunion between Kamal Haasan and legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam, coming together again after 37 years. With so much buzz surrounding the film, it remains to be seen whether it will live up to the high expectations.