Thug Life Needs a Big Jump

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie Thug Life is all set for a grand release tomorrow. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and is high on expectations. The trailer brought the needed buzz for Thug Life but the pre-release sales across the Telugu states are quite minimal. There is no release atmosphere in Telugu and Thug Life has to open with a positive word of mouth to get the needed push and buzz. The film will get better numbers by evening shows if the word of mouth is good.

On the other hand, Thug Life is expected to open on a strong note in Tamil Nadu and overseas. Special shows are screened early morning tomorrow in Tamil Nadu. There are a number of early shows abroad. With Kamal Haasan’s words against Kannada, the film is not releasing in Karnataka. Thug Life is also having low sales in North India. All it needs is a strong word of mouth to get the big jump in the numbers.