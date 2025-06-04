x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Thug Life Needs a Big Jump

Published on June 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ajith brings home McLaren Senna Limited Edition
image
Victory Turns Tragic: RCB Bags Cup, 11 Lose Lives
image
Ram in Huge Demand
image
Pawan Kalyan steps out for AM Rathnam
image
Thug Life Needs a Big Jump

Thug Life Needs a Big Jump

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie Thug Life is all set for a grand release tomorrow. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and is high on expectations. The trailer brought the needed buzz for Thug Life but the pre-release sales across the Telugu states are quite minimal. There is no release atmosphere in Telugu and Thug Life has to open with a positive word of mouth to get the needed push and buzz. The film will get better numbers by evening shows if the word of mouth is good.

On the other hand, Thug Life is expected to open on a strong note in Tamil Nadu and overseas. Special shows are screened early morning tomorrow in Tamil Nadu. There are a number of early shows abroad. With Kamal Haasan’s words against Kannada, the film is not releasing in Karnataka. Thug Life is also having low sales in North India. All it needs is a strong word of mouth to get the big jump in the numbers.

Next Pawan Kalyan steps out for AM Rathnam Previous Kamal’s Charisma, Simbu, Trisha To Surprise
else

TRENDING

image
Ajith brings home McLaren Senna Limited Edition
image
Ram in Huge Demand
image
Pawan Kalyan steps out for AM Rathnam

Latest

image
Ajith brings home McLaren Senna Limited Edition
image
Victory Turns Tragic: RCB Bags Cup, 11 Lose Lives
image
Ram in Huge Demand
image
Pawan Kalyan steps out for AM Rathnam
image
Thug Life Needs a Big Jump

Most Read

image
Victory Turns Tragic: RCB Bags Cup, 11 Lose Lives
image
“Kaleshwaram Commission’s sole motive is to defame KCR”
image
Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally

Related Articles

Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini