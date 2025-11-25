Karthi – Kalyan Shankar – Naga Vamsi

Tamil actor Karthi has done Telugu films like Oopiri and he has been in frequent touch with Telugu directors and producers. Karthi is in touch with most of the top Tollywood producers from sometime and he is keen to line up a Telugu film next year. As per the recent development, Karthi has signed his next Telugu film. MAD fame Kalyan Shankar has narrated and impressed Karthi and the Tamil actor has given his nod.

Sithara Entertainments will produce this project and the shoot commences next year after Karthi is done with his current commitments. The makers will make an official announcement early next year. Karthi has completed the shoot of ‘Vaa Vaathiyar’ and the film is titled ‘Annagaru Vostaru’ in Telugu. The movie releases in December. Karthi will soon commence his most awaited film Khaithi 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj.