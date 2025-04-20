x
Home > Politics

Kasireddy Speaks Out on Liquor Scam Investigation

Published on April 20, 2025 by nymisha

Kasireddy Speaks Out on Liquor Scam Investigation

Former YSRCP leader Raj Kasireddy finds himself at the centre of a growing liquor scam investigation after his former colleague Vijayasai Reddy provided detailed information to authorities. In a recorded statement, Kasireddy expressed strong resentment about the situation.

“Police came to my house and gave notices to my mother,” Kasireddy stated in the audio recording. He maintained that he promptly responded to these notices, questioning why he was being summoned and what specific documents authorities required from him.

The audio reveals Kasireddy’s anger toward Vijayasai Reddy, with explicit threats to expose details about the latter’s past. This public confrontation highlights the deteriorating relationship between the former political allies.

Law enforcement has identified Kasireddy as a key figure in the investigation, conducting raids at his residence and business locations in Hyderabad. According to allegations from Vijayasai Reddy, Kasireddy established three companies and launched multiple liquor brands, with assistance in securing substantial financing.

With an estimated value of approximately 4,000 crore rupees, the investigation has significant implications. Authorities are currently tracing money flows to determine how funds were utilised within the liquor business operations that are now under scrutiny.

