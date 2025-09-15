Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their First Child

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first baby. The couple has not officially shared any information yet. Nevertheless, sources have confirmed that Katrina is pregnant and she is expected to give birth in October or November. There has been talk about Katrina being pregnant for several months, but the couple has not said anything about it. Because of the rumors, Katrina has been avoiding the public eye. She plans to take a long break after the baby is born. Sources mentioned that she wants to be very involved as a mother.

During the event of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal was asked about the rumors about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy. Vicky responded, “Regarding the good news, we will be thrilled to share it with everyone, but for now, the rumors are not true. Until then, enjoy the movie Bad Newz, and when we’re ready to announce, we will let you know.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 at the beautiful Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their small wedding was attended by close family and friends. The couple keeps their followers updated on Instagram as they celebrate their love and special moments together. In terms of their careers, Vicky Kaushal’s latest project was the historical film Chhaava. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.