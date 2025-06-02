KCR to attend Kaleshwaram Commission Inquiry on June 11

Former Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao will attend Kaleshwaram Commission Inquiry on June 11. While Justice PC Ghose Commission directed KCR to attend for inquiry by June 5, former CM has asked for more time and informed Commission that he would attend on June 11.

According to the information from BRS sources, it is said that Justice PC Ghose Commission has agreed to former CM’s request and allowed KCR to attend for Inquiry on June 11.

Justice PC Ghose Commission has issued notices to KCR a fortnight ago. As soon as KCR was served notices, it became a hot topic in Telangana political circles. Keeping in view KCR’s impulsive and daring nature, there has also been debate over, whether KCR will take Kaleshwaram Commission’s notices seriously or attend or will give it a miss.

However clarity dawned on KCR’s cooperation with PC Ghose Inquiry Commission, as he clarified that he will attend for inquiry in June second week.

On the otherside, BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha has planned for a protest on June 4 in Hyderabad, alleging vendetta against KCR by Revanth Reddy Sarkar.

Former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao, who also got notice by Kaleshwaram Inquiry Commission, is busy preparing a power point presentation to present former BRS Govt’s point of view on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project scheme, which was one of the major achievements of KCR Sarkar.