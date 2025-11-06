x
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran's Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor's Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Keerthy Suresh lines up Six New Films

Published on November 6, 2025

Keerthy Suresh lines up Six New Films

National-award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh hasn’t delivered a super hit in the recent years. The actress also did not sign big ticket films in Telugu and she is now focused on signing more number of films after getting married. She has an interesting set of films lined up for shoot and they will release next year. She has Balagam Venu’s Yellamma and Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan lined up in Telugu and she has a total number of six films lined up. Here is the list:

Balagam Venu’s Yellamma.
Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan.
A Periodic drama Akka produced by Netflix.
A Tamil courtroom drama directed by Mysskin.
A Tamil Actioner titled Revolver Rita.
A Malayalam Action drama titled Thottam.

