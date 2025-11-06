Keerthy Suresh lines up Six New Films

National-award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh hasn’t delivered a super hit in the recent years. The actress also did not sign big ticket films in Telugu and she is now focused on signing more number of films after getting married. She has an interesting set of films lined up for shoot and they will release next year. She has Balagam Venu’s Yellamma and Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan lined up in Telugu and she has a total number of six films lined up. Here is the list:

Balagam Venu’s Yellamma.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan.

A Periodic drama Akka produced by Netflix.

A Tamil courtroom drama directed by Mysskin.

A Tamil Actioner titled Revolver Rita.

A Malayalam Action drama titled Thottam.