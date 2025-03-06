x
Home > Movie News

Kiran Abbavaram about the speculations on Six Pack

Published on March 6, 2025

Kiran Abbavaram about the speculations on Six Pack

Kiran Abbavaram promises a youthful ride with Dilruba and the film is slated for March 14th release. The trailer of the film has been out and it is decent and the expectations on the film are good. From the past couple of days, there are speculations that Kiran Abbavaram will be seen in a six pack. Some of the gossip portals even insulted if a six pack is needed for an actor like Kiran Abbavaram. The actor during the trailer launch event issued a clarification about the ongoing debate.

“There is no six pack in Dilruba and doing it is not an easy task. There is a small miscommunication and I never admitted that I am doing a six pack. In the year 2027, I am doing an interesting film and I will be essaying the role of a fisherman. I will be sporting a lean look in the film. But doing a six pack is tough for me and I appreciate everyone who did a six pack” told Kiran Abbavaram. After Dilruba, Kiran Abbavaram has K Ramp lined up and he is discussing the sequel of KA and a couple of films lined up for next year.

