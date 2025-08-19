Lokesh’s Vision: Driving Development in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh is shaping a broad vision for the state’s future, combining local development with strong cooperation from the Union Government. His plans focus on creating jobs, supporting traditional industries, and bringing world-class infrastructure to Andhra Pradesh.

One of his ambitious projects is to transform Mangalagiri into the Gems and Jewellery Hub of South India. Lokesh’s goal is to generate large-scale employment while uplifting local goldsmiths by equipping them with modern skills and opportunities. Recently, the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) approved land allocation for the Mangalagiri Gems and Jewellery Park, marking an important step forward.

The park will be developed as a model centre in the country, spread over 75 acres, with training facilities, design institutes, and a Common Facility Centre that will train nearly 4,000 people every year in advanced jewellery-making. A Centre of Excellence will also be established to promote research, innovation, and modern technology in the sector. His strategy includes promoting Mangalagiri handlooms and giving goldsmiths greater opportunities, which will boost the local economy and transform the lives of thousands of families.

In addition to these local initiatives, Lokesh has been actively working in New Delhi to ensure the Centre’s support for Andhra Pradesh’s growth. During a packed schedule, he met several Union Ministers and discussed key projects. He, along with Union Minister K. Rammohan Naidu and TDP MPs, called on BJP Vice-Presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan to extend TDP’s support. Lokesh then met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss training and employment opportunities for migrant workers, and Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister J.P. Nadda to raise the issue of urea shortage, receiving a positive response. With Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, he reviewed the progress of the ₹95,000 crore BPCL refinery-cum-petrochemical complex coming up near Ramayapatnam Port.

He also held discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Andhra Pradesh’s development plans. With Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Lokesh sought support for maritime infrastructure, port-led growth, and inland waterway projects. Later, he met Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to push for road expansion across the state.

From local industries in Mangalagiri to major national-level projects, Lokesh’s vision is both practical and future-oriented. By combining grassroots development with strong partnerships at the Centre, he aims to place Andhra Pradesh on a fast track of growth, ensuring opportunities for youth, support for traditional sectors, and a stronger economy for the state.