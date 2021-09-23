Love Story Movie Review

Love Story Movie Review

‘ Love Story ‘ Telugu360 Live Updates :

1:45PM Rain dance song placement and picturisation are Excellent .

1:25PM Mouni ( Sai Pallavi ) comes to Hyderabad for job search . Interview scenes are fun

1:15AM Revanth runs Zumba dance coaching center

1:00AM Movie starts off with Revanth ‘s childhood scenes.

****

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is all set to test his luck with Love Story, a romantic entertainer that is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady and the film is said to have been inspired from a real life incident that left the Telugu states in shock.The music album is on the top of the music charts and Pawan composed the music, background score. The single ‘Saarangadariya’ is a chartbuster all over. ‘Love Story’ is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and it is having a record release all over. USA Premieres are held Thursday September 23rd , Here is Telugu360 Review :

