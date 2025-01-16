x
Home > Politics

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Game Changer for Prayagraj with Rs 7,000 Crore Development Boost

Published on January 16, 2025 by nymisha

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Game Changer for Prayagraj with Rs 7,000 Crore Development Boost

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has transformed Prayagraj into a spiritual and infrastructural development hub. With a massive budget of Rs 7,000 crore, the Uttar Pradesh government has turned the city into a smart city, equipped with modern amenities and facilities to host the millions of devotees expected to attend this grand spiritual event.

The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken 549 projects to upgrade Prayagraj’s infrastructure. Roads have been widened, flyovers constructed, and traffic junctions streamlined to manage the influx of visitors. The Ganga Expressway, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, has been expanded from six to eight lanes, ensuring smoother travel. Additionally, the number of railway stations in the city has been increased from three to eight to accommodate the surge in pilgrims.

To address the needs of both residents and visitors, the government has installed advanced water ATMs across the city, providing clean drinking water. Over 1.5 lakh modern temporary toilets and mobile sanitation units have been set up to maintain hygiene. Efforts to treat 80-90% of the city’s sewage have also been completed, preventing untreated waste from flowing into the Ganga.

For the convenience of pilgrims, a massive tent city spanning 4,000 hectares has been constructed, equipped with essential amenities like electricity, water, and markets. Existing hotels, ashrams, and guesthouses have been upgraded, and the city has been adorned with LED lights and greenery. Over 2,700 AI-powered CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure safety and security.

The government has set up 11 temporary hospitals and deployed advanced life-support ambulances to handle medical emergencies during the event. These measures ensure that devotees and residents have access to quality healthcare services.

The development projects have enhanced Prayagraj’s infrastructure and created thousands of jobs in the construction, sanitation, transportation, and hospitality sectors. The Maha Kumbh Mela has brought lasting benefits to the city and made it a model for future large-scale events.

With an estimated 40 crore visitors expected, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to be a landmark event, showcasing Prayagraj’s transformation into a modern, well-equipped city while preserving its spiritual heritage.

