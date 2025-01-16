Anil Ravipudi gets bigger pay than Venkatesh

Sankranthiki Vastunnam is racing towards the biggest hit among the Sankranthi releases of 2025. The film marks the third combination of Victory Venkatesh and successful director Anil Ravipudi. As per the update, Anil Ravipudi has been paid higher than the film’s lead actor Venkatesh. The veteran actor was paid Rs 10 crores as remuneration while Anil received a fat pay cheque of Rs 15 crores. He has taken Rs 10 crores as advance from Dil Raju a year ago and he bagged the pending remuneration before the release of the film.

Impressed with his success track, Dil Raju has agreed to pay Rs 15 crores remuneration for Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The film is a hilarious family entertainer with Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the lead roles. The music composed by Bheems is an additional advantage for the film. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Anil Ravipudi will direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in his next and the shoot starts very soon.