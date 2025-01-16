x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Anil Ravipudi gets bigger pay than Venkatesh

Published on January 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Hindenburg Research Closure: A Win for Adani Shareholders?
image
Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot
image
KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage
image
Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan
image
Balakrishna’s exclusive shoot in Mahakumbh Mela in February

Anil Ravipudi gets bigger pay than Venkatesh

Sankranthiki Vastunnam is racing towards the biggest hit among the Sankranthi releases of 2025. The film marks the third combination of Victory Venkatesh and successful director Anil Ravipudi. As per the update, Anil Ravipudi has been paid higher than the film’s lead actor Venkatesh. The veteran actor was paid Rs 10 crores as remuneration while Anil received a fat pay cheque of Rs 15 crores. He has taken Rs 10 crores as advance from Dil Raju a year ago and he bagged the pending remuneration before the release of the film.

Impressed with his success track, Dil Raju has agreed to pay Rs 15 crores remuneration for Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The film is a hilarious family entertainer with Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the lead roles. The music composed by Bheems is an additional advantage for the film. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Anil Ravipudi will direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in his next and the shoot starts very soon.

Next Maha Kumbh 2025: A Game Changer for Prayagraj with Rs 7,000 Crore Development Boost Previous Which film is dominating the Sankranthi Box-office?
else

TRENDING

image
Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot
image
Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan
image
Balakrishna’s exclusive shoot in Mahakumbh Mela in February

Latest

image
Hindenburg Research Closure: A Win for Adani Shareholders?
image
Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot
image
KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage
image
Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan
image
Balakrishna’s exclusive shoot in Mahakumbh Mela in February

Most Read

image
Hindenburg Research Closure: A Win for Adani Shareholders?
image
KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage
image
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Game Changer for Prayagraj with Rs 7,000 Crore Development Boost

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event