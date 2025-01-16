x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Which film is dominating the Sankranthi Box-office?

Published on January 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Hindenburg Research Closure: A Win for Adani Shareholders?
image
Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot
image
KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage
image
Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan
image
Balakrishna’s exclusive shoot in Mahakumbh Mela in February

Which film is dominating the Sankranthi Box-office?

Sankranthi 2025 opened with a bang. Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam released across the globe. Game Changer has been rejected so badly that the film failed to register strong openings in the Telugu states. The film has been declared as a disaster. The film did not witness housefull boards on the core Sankranthi holiday. Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj opened with a strong word of mouth and the film made good money. The film is running super strong in the allocated screens. Masses are rushing to watch the film.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam is the biggest surprise of the season. Sankranthiki Vastunnam opened on a super strong note and the screens were increased all over. The screens of Game Changer are replaced with Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The film reported housefulls all over and the family crowds are rushing to theatres to watch the film. Sankranthiki Vastunnam even dominated Daaku Maharaaj all over and there is a huge demand for tickets. The evening and night shows are getting sold out in advance. For Sankranthi, Sankranthiki Vastunnam and Daaku Maharaaj have emerged as super hits and all the parties will make good profits through these projects.

Next Anil Ravipudi gets bigger pay than Venkatesh Previous Mohan Babu files a case against Manoj
else

TRENDING

image
Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot
image
Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan
image
Balakrishna’s exclusive shoot in Mahakumbh Mela in February

Latest

image
Hindenburg Research Closure: A Win for Adani Shareholders?
image
Brahma Anandam Teaser: A Laughter Riot
image
KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage
image
Latest Health Update of Saif Ali Khan
image
Balakrishna’s exclusive shoot in Mahakumbh Mela in February

Most Read

image
Hindenburg Research Closure: A Win for Adani Shareholders?
image
KTR turning Formula E Racing cases to his advantage
image
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Game Changer for Prayagraj with Rs 7,000 Crore Development Boost

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event