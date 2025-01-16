x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mohan Babu files a case against Manoj

Published on January 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Which film is dominating the Sankranthi Box-office?
image
Mohan Babu files a case against Manoj
image
Saif Ali Khan attacked with Knife, Hospitalized
image
Vishal’s film surprises Kollywood
image
Big Digital Deal locked for Sankranthiki Vastunnam

Mohan Babu files a case against Manoj

The family issues in the Manchu family are becoming bigger and bigger. The issue started in Hyderabad’s Jalpally and reached MB University in Tirupati. Mohan Babu and his family have celebrated Sankranthi along with the students from the past few days. Manoj and his wife Mounika have reached MB University yesterday and they have been restricted. Manoj clarified that he is here to offer prayers for his late grandparents and view Jallikattu. The cops have taken them inside despite restrictions.

Mohan Babu has the information that Manoj will fly to Tirupati and he bagged the court orders in advance. Now, Mohan Babu has filed a case against Manoj for entering into the premises when there are court orders issued. He also hired bouncers for private security. Manoj said that he also played a crucial role in the journey of MB University. He also has support from some of the students from the university. He decided to stay away from controversies and completed his work yesterday.

But Mohan Babu has filed a case against Manoj. The issue is getting murkier everyday. The family has to sit down, settle all the issues before it becomes a hot topic again.

Next Which film is dominating the Sankranthi Box-office? Previous Saif Ali Khan attacked with Knife, Hospitalized
else

TRENDING

image
Which film is dominating the Sankranthi Box-office?
image
Mohan Babu files a case against Manoj
image
Saif Ali Khan attacked with Knife, Hospitalized

Latest

image
Which film is dominating the Sankranthi Box-office?
image
Mohan Babu files a case against Manoj
image
Saif Ali Khan attacked with Knife, Hospitalized
image
Vishal’s film surprises Kollywood
image
Big Digital Deal locked for Sankranthiki Vastunnam

Most Read

image
OMG! Tirumala has to see even fake Darshanam tickets
image
Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments
image
High Tension at Mohan Babu University

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event