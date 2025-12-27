Major Relief for Amaravati Farmers as Government Eases Loan and Welfare Rules

Farmers who gave up their land for the construction of Andhra Pradesh’s capital have received a major assurance from the government, easing long-standing concerns over loans, pensions, health benefits, and land disputes. The government has reiterated its commitment to fully resolve issues faced by farmers in the Amaravati region as development work gathers pace.

A three-member committee appointed by the government reviewed the progress of capital region development on Saturday and interacted with stakeholders. Speaking after the review, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar outlined a series of decisions aimed at providing relief to land pooling farmers.

One of the most significant announcements relates to farm loans. Banks have agreed to extend loans to farmers who gave land for the capital for a period of up to 30 years without insisting on link documents. For returnable plots, banks will rely solely on documents issued by the Capital Region Development Authority while sanctioning loans. This move is expected to address a major financial hurdle faced by farmers for years.

On land disputes, the minister said surveys related to Jareebu lands have been completed. A final decision on rightful ownership will be taken after the committee submits its report. He also noted that 415 farmers hold plots smaller than ten cents and assured that their issues are being addressed. Farmers who had given land before 2013 have requested to be included under the land pooling scheme, but the minister clarified that such inclusion is not legally feasible.

The committee also reviewed issues related to roadside strip lands, with around 150 such cases identified. Farmers have raised two additional demands in this category, which the government said would be examined at a later stage. On island lands, the minister revealed that out of 356 eligible cases, only 79 farmers have completed registration so far and urged the remaining beneficiaries to come forward and complete the process.

Issues linked to Gannavaram Airport were also discussed during the review. The minister acknowledged that there are challenges related to large returnable plots, but said efforts are underway to resolve them. On social welfare, officials are compiling details of pensions that were missed and are working to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive them. The government is also considering extending pension benefits to newly married couples.

In another key assurance, the minister said health cards would be issued to all farmers who gave land for the capital, irrespective of their status below the poverty line.