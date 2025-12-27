x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Major Relief for Amaravati Farmers as Government Eases Loan and Welfare Rules

Published on December 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu Recalls the Transformation of NTR Educational Institutions
image
Major Relief for Amaravati Farmers as Government Eases Loan and Welfare Rules
image
Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun
image
India Raises Concern Over H-1B Visa Delays as US Tightens Screening Rules
image
Power Supply Cut at Vijayawada Durga Temple Over Pending Dues

Major Relief for Amaravati Farmers as Government Eases Loan and Welfare Rules

Farmers who gave up their land for the construction of Andhra Pradesh’s capital have received a major assurance from the government, easing long-standing concerns over loans, pensions, health benefits, and land disputes. The government has reiterated its commitment to fully resolve issues faced by farmers in the Amaravati region as development work gathers pace.

A three-member committee appointed by the government reviewed the progress of capital region development on Saturday and interacted with stakeholders. Speaking after the review, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar outlined a series of decisions aimed at providing relief to land pooling farmers.

One of the most significant announcements relates to farm loans. Banks have agreed to extend loans to farmers who gave land for the capital for a period of up to 30 years without insisting on link documents. For returnable plots, banks will rely solely on documents issued by the Capital Region Development Authority while sanctioning loans. This move is expected to address a major financial hurdle faced by farmers for years.

On land disputes, the minister said surveys related to Jareebu lands have been completed. A final decision on rightful ownership will be taken after the committee submits its report. He also noted that 415 farmers hold plots smaller than ten cents and assured that their issues are being addressed. Farmers who had given land before 2013 have requested to be included under the land pooling scheme, but the minister clarified that such inclusion is not legally feasible.

The committee also reviewed issues related to roadside strip lands, with around 150 such cases identified. Farmers have raised two additional demands in this category, which the government said would be examined at a later stage. On island lands, the minister revealed that out of 356 eligible cases, only 79 farmers have completed registration so far and urged the remaining beneficiaries to come forward and complete the process.

Issues linked to Gannavaram Airport were also discussed during the review. The minister acknowledged that there are challenges related to large returnable plots, but said efforts are underway to resolve them. On social welfare, officials are compiling details of pensions that were missed and are working to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive them. The government is also considering extending pension benefits to newly married couples.

In another key assurance, the minister said health cards would be issued to all farmers who gave land for the capital, irrespective of their status below the poverty line.

Next Chandrababu Naidu Recalls the Transformation of NTR Educational Institutions Previous Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun
else

TRENDING

image
Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun
image
Big Deal: Roshan signs his next with Geetha Arts
image
Did Pawan Kalyan reject Koratala Siva?

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu Recalls the Transformation of NTR Educational Institutions
image
Major Relief for Amaravati Farmers as Government Eases Loan and Welfare Rules
image
Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun
image
India Raises Concern Over H-1B Visa Delays as US Tightens Screening Rules
image
Power Supply Cut at Vijayawada Durga Temple Over Pending Dues

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Recalls the Transformation of NTR Educational Institutions
image
Major Relief for Amaravati Farmers as Government Eases Loan and Welfare Rules
image
India Raises Concern Over H-1B Visa Delays as US Tightens Screening Rules

Related Articles

Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot