Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun

Published on December 27, 2025 by swathy

The Sandhya theatre stampede case created a sensation across the Telugu states. The stampede took place during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule and Allu Arjun was present in the theatre when the stampede took place. The investigation is on and Allu Arjun was arrested and he was later released on bail in this case. The Hyderabad cops have filed a chargesheet against 23 people in the stampede case including Allu Arjun.

The theatre management, eight bouncers along with Allu Arjun, his personal staff, managers and others are named. Allu Arjun is A 11 in the chargesheet filed. A woman named M Revathi passed away in the stampede while her son suffered injuries and is still in recovery mode.

