Manchi Rojulochaie Title Song: Catchy Number

The title song of Manchi Rojulochaie was unveiled a short while ago and it looks catchy. The song highlights the theme of the film and gives a brief intro of the story and the narrative.

Anup Rubens has come up with a catchy tune and the vocals suit the tempo and the theme of the song.

The on-location visuals featuring Maruthi, Santhosh, Mehreen, and the rest of the cast and crew shown in the lyrical video look compelling as well.

Manchi Rojulochaie is slated for release on the 4th of November next year. The film is hitting the marquee on the occasion of Diwali.

The Maruthi directorial is bankrolled by V Celluloid and SKN.