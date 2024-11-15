Matka is a huge shock for Varun Tej

Varun Tej has been struggling hard to deliver a decent hit in his career. His recent film Matka released yesterday and the film was badly rejected by the audience. It may be a rude shock but the film opened with poor occupancies and some of the shows across B and C centres got canceled on the first day of its release and this never happened for any Mega hero in the past. The word of mouth too is quite poor and the film will struggle to deliver decent numbers. The makers too will lose big money through Matka.

Right from Varun Tej’s look to the poor direction and the narration, Matka was rejected in all the ways. Matka is directed by Karuna Kumar and the film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi and others in other important roles. Wyra Entertainment and SRT Entertainment are the producers of Matka. The team is left in shock with the poor box-office numbers of the film.