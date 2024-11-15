x
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari's Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy's New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari's Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan's Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani's promotional diaries
Rakul Preet's Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra's Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode's Latest Photoshoot
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Naga Vamsi reveals crucial updates on Daaku Maharaaj

Published on November 15, 2024 by nymisha

Naga Vamsi reveals crucial updates on Daaku Maharaaj

The teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj is out and the response is outstanding. Bobby presented Balakrishna in the best possible way and the teaser looks powerful. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi during the media interaction unveiled some interesting episodes about Daaku Maharaaj. He said that the interval episode will give goosebumps for everyone. The screen will be split between Balakrishna and Bobby Deol and the interval bang is a highlight told Naga Vamsi. He also said that the film will have five major action blocks and they are the highlights of the film.

Naga Vamsi announced that he got a chance to see those episodes and he loved them. Daaku Maharaaj is made on a massive budget and the film is slated for January 12th, 2025 release. Bobby Kolli is the director and S Naga Vamsi, Sai Sowjanya are the producers. The film is carrying good expectations and Thaman is working on the background score. Balakrishna will complete the shoot of Daaku Maharaaj this month.

