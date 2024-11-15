Naga Vamsi reveals crucial updates on Daaku Maharaaj

The teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj is out and the response is outstanding. Bobby presented Balakrishna in the best possible way and the teaser looks powerful. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi during the media interaction unveiled some interesting episodes about Daaku Maharaaj. He said that the interval episode will give goosebumps for everyone. The screen will be split between Balakrishna and Bobby Deol and the interval bang is a highlight told Naga Vamsi. He also said that the film will have five major action blocks and they are the highlights of the film.

Naga Vamsi announced that he got a chance to see those episodes and he loved them. Daaku Maharaaj is made on a massive budget and the film is slated for January 12th, 2025 release. Bobby Kolli is the director and S Naga Vamsi, Sai Sowjanya are the producers. The film is carrying good expectations and Thaman is working on the background score. Balakrishna will complete the shoot of Daaku Maharaaj this month.