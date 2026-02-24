Mega Fans waiting for Ugadi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Vishwambara last year and the delay in the VFX work has pushed the film’s release multiple times. There are frequent speculations about the film’s new release date and Mega fans are eagerly waiting with patience about the film’s release. Megastar and his team have decided to make an official statement about the film’s release during the auspicious day of Ugadi, Telugu New Year.

The new release date will be announced with a special glimpse as per the update. Mega fans are now waiting for Ugadi for an official update. There are reports that Vishwambara will hit the screens during July. The makers are busy closing the digital deal and the post-production work of the film reached the final stages. Post summer, the makers will kick-start the promotions of Vishwambara. Vassishta is the director of this socio-fantasy film and Trisha is the leading lady. UV Creations are the producers and MM Keeravani is the music composer for this big-budget attempt.