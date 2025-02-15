x
Home > Movie News

Mega Hero in a Cameo in Vishwambara

Published on February 15, 2025 by nymisha

Mega Hero in a Cameo in Vishwambara

Chiranjeevi Allegedly Pulls VV Vinayak to Assist with Vishwambhara VFX Issues

Megastar Chiranjeevi has recently resumed the shoot of his upcoming movie Vishwambara, a socio fantasy film directed by Vassishta. The discussions about the film’s release are going on and the makers are expected to finalize the release date and announce it soon. The introduction song on Chiranjeevi is canned up currently and the song is choreographed by Shobi Master. As per the buzz, Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in a cameo role and he joined the sets of the film today.

Sai Dharam Tej will shake his leg with Megastar in the introduction song. It is an out-and-out mass number composed by MM Keeravani. The shooting portions are expected to be completed before March and Vishwambara will have a post-summer release. A major portion of the budget is spent for the VFX work. Trisha is the leading lady and UV Creations are the producers. Vishwambara is the costliest attempt among Chiranjeevi’s films.

Previous Malayalam Film Industry heading for a Complete Shutdown
