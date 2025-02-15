x
Home > Politics

PM Modi’s US visit brings no relief to Dollar dreamers

Published on February 15, 2025

PM Modi’s US visit brings no relief to Dollar dreamers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to US after US President Donald Trump’s second term victory was eagerly observed by the whole world. With Trump determined to Make America Great Again and PM Modi equally focused on turning India into global superpower, his visit assumed significance.

While the meeting of Indian PM and US President was held in the backdrop of Trump’s warning to allies over tarrif war, Narendra Modi’s effective handling of US President, ensured that the high profile meeting ended on a positive note.

While bonhomie and mutual admiration marked the occasion, key discussions were held regarding trade agreements, decreasing trade gap, tarrifs and mutual cooperation in curbing terrorism. The decision of US to extradite terrorist Tahawwur Rana, convicted in 26/11 terror attacks can be seen as PM Modi’s achievement. US President also promised support to PM Modi to crack down on Khalistani radicals in US.

While it might take some more months to assess the actual impact of PM Modi’s meeting with US Prez Donald Trump, one section of population which is clearly disappointed with the developments is, Indian students and professionals struggling to make their American dream come true.

According to US Embassy and Consulates in India about 3.31 lakh Indian students travelled to US in 2023/24 registering a 23 percent growth. Now lakhs of these students who believed in American dream are in severe stress, as Donald Trump is hell-bent on making life tough for these young graduates and professionals.

Not just Indian students in US but even working professionals looking for H1B Visa are under severe pressure over their future as Donald Trump has unequivocally expressed his opposition towards giving opportunities to foreign students and immigrants on American soil. Even a slight repressive move by Trump administration against international students and immigrants will adversely affect these Dollar dreamers from India.

In 2022, just US Consulate in Hyderabad alone issued about 18,600 visas. If we put together all the US Consulates in India, then the number will run into lakhs. Today, India contributes to highest number of International students in USA with more than 3.31 lakh students, even surpassing China.

All these youth have flied to USA from India with the hope of a better future. But American President Donald Trump is threatening to crush that dream. These young professionals have expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to US, will bring a positive news from American President Donald Trump regarding students and working professionals visas and opportunities. But with no such efforts happening from both sides, the Dollar dreamers are left in the lurch.

