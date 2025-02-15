No Leniency for YSRCP Leaders: Minister Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has made it clear that the government will not spare any YSRCP leaders or officials found guilty of wrongdoing. His comments came in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the arrest of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Lokesh stated that Vamsi was jailed for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of an SC youth, and all facts related to the case will soon come to light. He emphasized that the government will take strict legal action against those who violate the law.

Lokesh recalled his earlier warning to YSRCP leaders, stating that the TDP government would enforce the “Red Book” against those who harassed TDP leaders during the previous administration. He accused the YSRCP regime (2019-2024) of creating chaos and targeting TDP leaders, including former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, by filing false cases and locking party offices. Lokesh asserted that the current government is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice.

Home Minister Anitha countered YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s support for Vamsi, calling it hypocritical. She questioned why Jagan remained silent when YSRCP workers allegedly attacked TDP offices across the state during their tenure. Anitha clarified that Vamsi’s arrest was based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother and that the investigation was being conducted transparently.

Former TDP MLA Buddha Venkann criticized YSRCP for backing Vamsi, calling it a disgrace. He stated that individuals like Vamsi, who are accused of serious crimes, should not be encouraged. Venkann also slammed Jagan for tweeting in support of Vamsi, accusing him of trying to gain political mileage from the situation. He highlighted that the public had already rejected YSRCP in the elections, reducing them to a negligible presence in the Assembly.

The arrest of Vallabhaneni Vamsi has sparked a political firestorm in Andhra Pradesh, with both TDP and YSRCP trading sharp accusations.