Mega – Victory Song Promo: Goosebumps Galore

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Hit Machine director Anil Ravipudi have come together for the first time ever for a Mega Family entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Victory Venkatesh is playing an extended cameo in the film and it has been a wish for every Telugu Cinema lover to watch their idols on screen together.

Anil Ravipudi made that long-term wish possible in a sensation manner. The makers have unveiled Mega-Victory Anthem song promo, today. We see, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh on a dance floor, in single frame and putting specs in their respective styles, everything increases excitement to watch and listen the full song.

The beats by Bheems Ceciroleo are carefully placed to increase excitement further and it suits their larger-than-life image perfectly. Both are looking fresh, vibrant, stylish, stunning and perfectly complement each other too. Anil Ravipudi knew how to present them and he made full use of their screen presence.

Full Lyrical song is releasing on 30th March and it would be exciting to watch them dancing on big screens. This full meals kind of a Sankranti festival entertainer is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela on a massive scale. Nayanthara is playing leading lady role in this 12th January 2026 release.