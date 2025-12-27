Gautham Menon to direct Roshan?

Tollywood actor Srikanth’s son Roshan made his debut with Pelli SandaD and he took three years for his second film Champion. The film released during Christmas and Roshan was relieved from the film. Roshan is holding talks with Sailesh Kolanu for a film and the project has been finalized. The film is said to be a rom-com and it will be produced by Sithara Entertainments. Roshan is not in a mood to take breaks and he is lining up back-to-back films.

Tamil director Gautham Menon who directed several classics in the past is in talks with Roshan for a film. The talks are currently going on and there are reports that Roshan will work with Gautham Menon in his next film after Champion. Swapna Cinema, the producers of Champion are planning one more film with Roshan. The youngster is also in talks with Mohana Krishna Indraganti for a film. Roshan is expected to have a busy 2026 and 2027.