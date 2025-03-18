x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Ram Charan spotted
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Megastar’s update on Vishwambara

Published on March 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sushanth’s SA10 Poster: Thrilling
image
Megastar’s update on Vishwambara
image
Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case takes a New Turn
image
Indian-American Astronaut Sunita Williams Set to Return to Earth After 9-Month Space Mission
image
Visakha Dairy Trust’s ₹12 Crore ‘Skills Training’: Teaching Cows to Code?

Megastar’s update on Vishwambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara. The film’s release was pushed several times from Sankranthi to summer and this socio fantasy attempt will miss the summer release date. Mega fans are left puzzled about the release of Vishwambara. Chiranjeevi is expected to take the final call on the release date soon. There are strong speculations that Vishwambara will release on August 22nd on Megastar’s birthday. VFX plays a crucial role in the film and Megastar decided to take the call on the release date after watching the final output of the graphics involved in the film.

He recently informed the same to the production house UV Creations. The makers too will close the non-theatrical deals before the VFX work gets completed. If the team is not convinced with the VFX work, the release would be pushed. As the film is planned on a big budget, the interests are heaping up for UV Creations. They have closed the Hindi deal for a record price and UV Creations is negotiating with the digital platforms to seal the OTT deal. The satellite deal too has to be closed. All these will be done in the next couple of months.

One song is yet to be shot. The song is an item number and the team is on a hunt for the right beauty to shake leg with Megastar. Vishwambara is directed by Vassishta and the film has Trisha as the heroine. MM Keeravani is scoring the music. The release date of the film will be finalized and announced soon.

Next Sushanth’s SA10 Poster: Thrilling Previous Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case takes a New Turn
else

TRENDING

image
Sushanth’s SA10 Poster: Thrilling
image
Megastar’s update on Vishwambara
image
Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case takes a New Turn

Latest

image
Sushanth’s SA10 Poster: Thrilling
image
Megastar’s update on Vishwambara
image
Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case takes a New Turn
image
Indian-American Astronaut Sunita Williams Set to Return to Earth After 9-Month Space Mission
image
Visakha Dairy Trust’s ₹12 Crore ‘Skills Training’: Teaching Cows to Code?

Most Read

image
Indian-American Astronaut Sunita Williams Set to Return to Earth After 9-Month Space Mission
image
Visakha Dairy Trust’s ₹12 Crore ‘Skills Training’: Teaching Cows to Code?
image
Verbal duel between BRS MLA and woman corporator heats up GHMC politics

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Ram Charan spotted Manju Warrier Casual Look Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie Malaika Arora Stuns In Black Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot Dilruba Movie Review Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures