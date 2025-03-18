Megastar’s update on Vishwambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara. The film’s release was pushed several times from Sankranthi to summer and this socio fantasy attempt will miss the summer release date. Mega fans are left puzzled about the release of Vishwambara. Chiranjeevi is expected to take the final call on the release date soon. There are strong speculations that Vishwambara will release on August 22nd on Megastar’s birthday. VFX plays a crucial role in the film and Megastar decided to take the call on the release date after watching the final output of the graphics involved in the film.

He recently informed the same to the production house UV Creations. The makers too will close the non-theatrical deals before the VFX work gets completed. If the team is not convinced with the VFX work, the release would be pushed. As the film is planned on a big budget, the interests are heaping up for UV Creations. They have closed the Hindi deal for a record price and UV Creations is negotiating with the digital platforms to seal the OTT deal. The satellite deal too has to be closed. All these will be done in the next couple of months.

One song is yet to be shot. The song is an item number and the team is on a hunt for the right beauty to shake leg with Megastar. Vishwambara is directed by Vassishta and the film has Trisha as the heroine. MM Keeravani is scoring the music. The release date of the film will be finalized and announced soon.