Sushanth’s SA10 Poster: Thrilling

Published on March 18, 2025 by nymisha

Sushanth Anumolu is back, and he’s bringing something fresh and thrilling to the screen. His 10th film, #SA10, was officially announced on his birthday. Directed by Prithviraj Chitteti, this supernatural mystery thriller presents Sushanth in the role of an exorcist.

The announcement poster captures the essence of the film. Sushanth gives a stern stare with skulls, birds and a cat creating a chilling atmosphere. The mirror image shows him caught in a moment of anguish and pain. Sushanth’s role clearly features multiple shades, and the poster showcases the remarkable makeover he’s undergone for the character. This thrilling poster certainly generates inquisitiveness for the movie.

Produced by Varun Kumar and Raj Kumar under the Sanjeevani Creations banner, #SA10 has cinematography by YVB Shiva Sagar and art direction by Ashish Teja Pulala. The film was written by Anirudh Krishnamurthy and Prithviraj Chitteti.

