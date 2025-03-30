Megastar’s Next Launched in a Grand Manner

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to team up with successful director Anil Ravipudi. The talented director has wrapped up the script work of the project in record speed and the film has been launched in a grand manner today in Ramanaidu Studios. K Raghavendra Rao, Venkatesh, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Naga Vamsi, Bobby Kolli, Vamshi Paidipally and others attended the launch of the film. There are lot of speculations about the film’s title and the cast of the film. The movie is said to be a hilarious entertainer matching the mannerisms and body language of Chiranjeevi.

The shoot starts in June and the film will head for Sankranthi 2026 release. Bheems will score the music and Sameer Reddy is the cinematographer. Sahu Garapati will bankroll this project on Shine Screens banner.