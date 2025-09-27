Mohan Babu’s Mass Look for ‘The Paradise’

Veteran actor Mohan Babu has been quite selective and he has signed his next Telugu film ‘The Paradise’ that features Natural Star Nani in the lead role. Recently, Manchu Lakshmi announced that her father has been undergoing physical transformation for a role in Nani’s film. The makers unveiled the look of Mohan Babu today and the poster presents Mohan Babu in a rugged mass avatar. He essays the role of Shikanja Maalik in The Paradise and he is the lead antagonist in the film.

Mohan Babu has lost weight and he looked fit in the poster. He joined the sets of the film recently. The actor is expected to complete his portions of shoot by the end of this year. The Paradise is the costliest attempt in Nani’s career and it is directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers and Anirudh is the music composer. Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal is essaying a pivotal role in The Paradise and the film releases in summer 2026.