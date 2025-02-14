Mowgli 2025 Team Revealed In Style

Director Sandeep Raj, acclaimed for his national award-winning Colour Photo, teams up with rising star Roshan Kanakala for Mowgli 2025, an intense love story set against a forest backdrop. Roshan, who debuted with Bubblegum, takes on a different character in this new-age romance, while Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar makes her debut as the leading lady.

The film’s shoot kicks off. On Valentine’s Day occasion, a gripping gun-making video was released. Director Sandeep Raj is seen carefully preparing a gun in the forest, passing it to Sakshi. As Roshan steps in, their coordinated movements and steely gazes build tension, before the sharp crack of the shot rings out. The sequence fuses love and suspense, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting more.

Roshan looked dynamic, whereas Sakshi exudes elegance, despite the intensity of the scene. With Kaala Bhairava’s electrifying score, Mowgli 2025 promises a thrilling blend of action and love.

Cinematographer Rama Maruthi M, editor Kodati Pavan Kalyan, and action choreographer Natraj Madigonda bring their expertise to this cinematic adventure.