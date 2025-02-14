Tollywood producers rushing to Launch Akira Nandan

Akira Nandan, son of Pawan Kalyan is quite famous and his pictures, videos are going instantly viral. Akira Nandan is macho and he sports a proper physique and has all the features to be a Tollywood actor. He is travelling with his father during his devotional tour across South India. Akira Nandan looks handsome with a thick beard and long hair and he reminds about his father during his young age. As per the latest update, almost all the top production houses of Telugu cinema are in plans to launch Akira Nandan as a lead actor in Tollywood.

Some of them even met Pawan Kalyan and placed the proposals about launching Akira Nandan as a lead actor. But his mother Renu Desai clarified that Akira is interested in films but not in acting and he may take up a technical craft. For now, the discussions are going on about the debut of Akira Nandan and it may take place in the next couple of years.