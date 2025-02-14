x
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

India and US Aim for $500 Billion Bilateral Trade Target

Published on February 14, 2025 by nymisha

India and US Aim for $500 Billion Bilateral Trade Target

In a significant move to strengthen strategic ties, India and the United States have set an ambitious target of achieving $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. This announcement came during a high-profile meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as defense, energy, and technology, signaling a new era in India-US relations.

The US has agreed to sell advanced F-35 fighter jets to India, marking a major milestone in defense cooperation. Additionally, the two nations are set to finalize deals worth billions of dollars, including the procurement of P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, Javelin anti-tank guided missiles, and Stryker infantry combat vehicles. The US also expressed interest in jointly manufacturing critical defense equipment with India, further solidifying their strategic partnership. In the energy sector, India plans to increase imports of fuel and natural gas from the US, boosting economic ties.

President Trump announced the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key suspect in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, to India, highlighting the shared commitment to combating global terrorism. However, trade tensions surfaced as Trump criticized India’s high tariffs on US products, vowing to impose reciprocal tariffs. Despite this, both leaders expressed optimism about resolving trade disputes and fostering a balanced economic relationship.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the issue of illegal immigration, stating that individuals entering a country unlawfully have no right to reside there. He emphasized India’s readiness to repatriate Indian nationals living illegally in the US and called for global efforts to combat human trafficking.

The leaders also discussed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, a transformative trade initiative aimed at enhancing global connectivity. Trump praised Modi as a close friend and expressed confidence in deepening bilateral ties during his potential second term. Modi, in turn, reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability, offering support for Trump’s efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This meeting marks a pivotal moment in India-US relations, with both nations poised to achieve unprecedented levels of collaboration across multiple domains.

