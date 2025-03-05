Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position

In a surprising turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly decided not to induct Pawan Kalyan’s brother, Nagababu, into the state cabinet. Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu had announced that Nagababu would be given a ministerial position, especially during the Rajya Sabha elections. However, the plan seems to have changed.

Sources suggest that Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief, has reconsidered the decision. While he initially supported Nagababu’s inclusion in the cabinet, he now feels it’s better to offer him an alternative role. One possibility is appointing Nagababu as the chairman of a major corporation. Another option is sending him to the Rajya Sabha, but this could be complicated due to political negotiations with the BJP.

The decision appears to be influenced by the need to maintain caste balance within the cabinet. Currently, three ministers from Jana Sena are in the cabinet, with two belonging to the Kapu community and one from the Kamma community. Adding another Kapu leader, especially Pawan Kalyan’s brother, might send the wrong political message. This move is seen as an effort to avoid criticism of favouring family or caste-based politics.

While Nagababu won’t be a minister, he is likely to get a significant role. If appointed as a corporation chairman, it would be a prestigious position. Alternatively, a Rajya Sabha seat is also on the table, though it requires careful political manoeuvring.

However, the final call rests with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.