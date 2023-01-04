Naidu fires at State govt, police for blocking his Kuppam tour

Former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandarbabu Naidu, on Wednesday lambasted both the State Government and the police for creating hurdles to his visit to Kuppam, his home constituency.

Talking to media persons at Peddur of Kuppam Assembly segment in Chittoor district, Chandrababu Naidu reminded both the State government and the police that he won from Kuppam seven times and that he had informed the police about his visit much in advance. Stating that the government brought in the GO No-1 on January 2 imposing restrictions on the parties not to organise any road shows, Chandrababu felt that this clearly indicates that the meetings should be held only with the generosity of the ruling party.

Pointing out that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday organised a meeting at Rajahmundry where holiday was declared for all educational institutions and shifted the people forcibly to his meeting by the private transport, RTC, school and college buses, the TDP supremo said that even Dwcra women were threatened with discontinuing their pension if they fail to attend the meeting.

“The people are being subjected to various kinds of problems if they fail to attend the ruling party leaders meetings. Even those who are unhealthy are not left out,” Chandrababu Naidu remarked. How the YSRCP leaders organised a meeting at Vizianagaram after the GO was issued, he asked.

“Had I, as chief minister, taken similar decisions like this, Jagan would not have even moved out. How can the State Government impose restrictions on me to visit my own constituency,” Chandrababu said.