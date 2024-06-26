Nani to shoot for two Simultaneous Films

Spread the love

Natural Star Nani is on a break and he is currently holidaying in the USA along with his family members. The actor will return back to India in July and he will promote his upcoming release Saripodhaa Sanivaaram that is slated for August 29th release. The actor has two films lined up: Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 3 and Srikanth Odela’s untitled film. As per the update, Nani is keen to take up both the projects simultaneously. Nani will commence the shoot of HIT 3 first and he will kick-start Srikanth Odela’s film later this year.

He will be seen in two different looks in these films which happens to be the biggest challenge for Nani. HIT 3 has to be shot in multiple locations of the country and the working days planned are 120. Nani has to allocate 200 days for Srikanth’s film and hence he is in plans to take up both the shoots simultaneously. He will release both these films in 2025. HIT 3 will be produced by Nani himself while Srikanth’s film will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri.