Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Nani to shoot for two Simultaneous Films

Nani to shoot for two Simultaneous Films

Varun Tej’s Matka Release Date Announced
Govinda rushed to Hospital after he shoots Himself
Andhra Pradesh Unveils New Liquor Policy: Private Shops to Open Soon
Exposing Hypocrisy: Fake Secularists
Superstar Rajinikanth Hospitalized

Nani to shoot for two Simultaneous Films

Natural Star Nani is on a break and he is currently holidaying in the USA along with his family members. The actor will return back to India in July and he will promote his upcoming release Saripodhaa Sanivaaram that is slated for August 29th release. The actor has two films lined up: Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 3 and Srikanth Odela’s untitled film. As per the update, Nani is keen to take up both the projects simultaneously. Nani will commence the shoot of HIT 3 first and he will kick-start Srikanth Odela’s film later this year.

He will be seen in two different looks in these films which happens to be the biggest challenge for Nani. HIT 3 has to be shot in multiple locations of the country and the working days planned are 120. Nani has to allocate 200 days for Srikanth’s film and hence he is in plans to take up both the shoots simultaneously. He will release both these films in 2025. HIT 3 will be produced by Nani himself while Srikanth’s film will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

