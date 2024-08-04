Nani’s Dasara Wins 6 FilmFare Awards

Natural Star Nani’s mass and action entertainer Dasara which was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 showed its supremacy at FilmFare Awards. The movie won awards in 6 different categories.

Nani was awarded Best Actor for his outstanding show, while Keerthy Suresh also received the Best Actress award for her powerful performance as Vennela. Director Srikanth Odela, in his debut, was celebrated for his gripping storytelling. It’s a rare phenomenon for a director to win a FilmFare on debut and also to make a 100 Cr+ grosser.

Cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan, production designer Avinash Kolla, and choreographer Prem Rakshit Master also received awards.

Nani’s Hi Nanna director Shouryuv also won the Best Debut Director Award.