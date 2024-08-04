x
Switch to: తెలుగు
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay’s GOAT struggling for Buzz

Published on August 4, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Sri Reddy Apologizes for Past Social Media Posts: Key Questions and Responses from Netizens
image
Important Work Begins at Polavaram Hydropower Center
image
Musi Purification Yatra: CM Revanth Reddy
image
Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination: Top Contestants To Be Nominated ?

Vijay’s GOAT struggling for Buzz

Tamil actor Vijay also gained a decent theatrical market in Telugu. His previous films like Theri, Mersal, Bigil and Master have made decent money across the Telugu states. With Vijay making his political entry, there are reports that GOAT will be his last film for now as an actor. The film is also releasing in Telugu in a grand manner on September 5th. Three songs from the film are out and none of them made decent noise. GOAT has been struggling for buzz even across Tamil Nadu. The trailer should make loud noise and generate enough buzz. Else, the film will open on a dull note in Telugu states.

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers acquired the entire Telugu theatrical rights of GOAT. Venkat Prabhu is the director of GOAT and Meekashi Chaudhary is the heroine. Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila will be seen in other important roles. GOAT is a science fiction action drama. AGS Entertainments are the producers and Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director.

Next Nani’s Dasara Wins 6 FilmFare Awards Previous Digital Platforms’ new clause shocking Producers
else

TRENDING

image
One more shock for Venu Swamy
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Loading
image
Pic Talk: Priyanka Jawalkar looks Smoking Hot

Latest

image
Sri Reddy Apologizes for Past Social Media Posts: Key Questions and Responses from Netizens
image
Important Work Begins at Polavaram Hydropower Center
image
Musi Purification Yatra: CM Revanth Reddy
image
Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination: Top Contestants To Be Nominated ?

Most Read

image
Sri Reddy Apologizes for Past Social Media Posts: Key Questions and Responses from Netizens
image
Important Work Begins at Polavaram Hydropower Center
image
Musi Purification Yatra: CM Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look Vedhika Hot Curves Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe