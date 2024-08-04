Vijay’s GOAT struggling for Buzz

Tamil actor Vijay also gained a decent theatrical market in Telugu. His previous films like Theri, Mersal, Bigil and Master have made decent money across the Telugu states. With Vijay making his political entry, there are reports that GOAT will be his last film for now as an actor. The film is also releasing in Telugu in a grand manner on September 5th. Three songs from the film are out and none of them made decent noise. GOAT has been struggling for buzz even across Tamil Nadu. The trailer should make loud noise and generate enough buzz. Else, the film will open on a dull note in Telugu states.

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers acquired the entire Telugu theatrical rights of GOAT. Venkat Prabhu is the director of GOAT and Meekashi Chaudhary is the heroine. Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila will be seen in other important roles. GOAT is a science fiction action drama. AGS Entertainments are the producers and Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director.