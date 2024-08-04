x
Digital Platforms’ new clause shocking Producers

Published on August 4, 2024 by ratnasri

Digital Platforms’ new clause shocking Producers

The OTT platforms have changed their path and turned quite selective. Several Telugu films are struggling to recover their investments and even the films of stars are unsold. OTT giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix have closed their market for the current year and they are yet to take up new projects. The satellite market too reached rock bottom and this is leaving the producers in worry. The digital giants are now coming up with a new clause which is even more worrying. The digital platforms have started implementing a new clause and this is related to the theatrical performance of the film and the digital deal.

The OTT players are not ready to pay the promised amount if the film fails to do well in theatres. The final deal will depend on the film’s performance in theatres. Netflix has slashed down the digital deal of Indian 2 by almost 40 percent. The producers have nothing much to do except to recover the balance amount as the clause was clearly mentioned in the deal. The OTT players are taking a strong hold in the Indian market considering the demand and the money involved. This is a huge shock for the producers of Indian films. Every producer has to think twice before taking up a new project. The theatrical market is already in risk as the entire theatrical risk lands on the shoulders of the producers.

