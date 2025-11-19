x
Nayanthara gets Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce

Published on November 19, 2025 by nymisha

Nayanthara gets Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce

Top South Indian actress Nayanthara celebrated her birthday yesterday and she is busy with several films. The actress is making her comeback to Telugu cinema with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and she has Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film directed by Gopichand Malineni announced yesterday and the shoot commences this month. Nayanthara bought a Rs 10 crore worth Rolls-Royce yesterday on her birthday. Her husband and Director Vignesh Shivan gifted a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre to the actress on the occasion and he posted a click with the new addition.

“Love you truly , madly , deeply my azhagi love you. From your Uyir , Ulag, big uyir , all your beloved people. With an overwhelming heart & a love filled life thanking. The universe & God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments… only filled with abundant love , unwavering positivity & pure good will” posted Vignesh on his social media page. Nayanthara is playing a crucial role in Yash’s Toxic and she also has several movies lined up in Tamil and Malayalam. Nayanthara continues to be the highest-paid South Indian actress.

