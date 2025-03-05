Nayanthara takes Kamal and Ajith’s Track

Following Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara has asked fans and reporters to call her only Nayanthara, not ‘Lady Superstar’. In a statement released Tuesday night, she thanked her fans for giving her the “valuable title,” but said she would rather be known as just Nayanthara. The actress had a difficult journey to the top, but she became a major player in Tamil movies. She thanked everyone who supported her career and hoped they were doing well. The actress mentioned that while awards are special, they can sometimes create distance between actors, their work, and their connection with the audience. Here is her statement:

“To My Dearest Fans, Esteemed Members of the Media, and the Film Fraternity, Vanakkam.

While thanking all my sources of happiness and success for my journey as an actress, I sincerely hope this note finds you and your families in the best of health and happiness. My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me. Many of you have graciously referred to me as “Lady Superstar,” a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me “Nayanthara.” This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am-not just as an actor but as an individual”.

“Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you—the audience.I believe we all share the language of love that keeps us connected beyond all limits. While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I’m so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together”.