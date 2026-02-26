x
Home > Movie News

New Proposal for OTT Window in Telugu Cinema

Published on February 26, 2026 by sankar

New Proposal for OTT Window in Telugu Cinema

Bowing down to the pressure of the digital platforms and to recover the big investments spent, Tollywood producers are agreeing to sell off the digital streaming rights at a gap of four weeks from the theatrical release date. This has turned out to be a dent for the theatrical revenues and threat for the survival of exhibition industry. Bollywood producers are united and they have imposed a healthy gap of eight weeks for all their films.

Despite several meetings held, Tollywood producers could not stand united and they are just focused on recovering their investments. During the recent EC Meeting at the Film Chamber, the discussion of eight week OTT Window was proposed. The Producers Council along with the Producers Guild was informed and the final decision will be taken soon and it will be implemented. More updates are expected in the next few weeks.

