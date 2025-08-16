New Shooting Update of SSMB29

It has been a long unexpected break for the shoot of SSMB29, the upcoming crazy project of Superstar Mahesh Babu directed by SS Rajamouli. The July and August schedules of the film are being pushed due to various reasons and there are a lot of speculations about the same. The latest update is that the next schedule of the film will take place in South Africa from the mid of September. It would be a lengthy schedule and some key sequences will be shot in this schedule.

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra along with the major cast will participate in this schedule. The locations have been locked and the schedules are planned. Rajamouli has utilized this break and he reworked on the script. Mahesh Babu is spending time with his family during this break and he flew to a couple of vacations. A major update from the film will be out in November. R Madhavan and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other important roles in this stylish forest adventure.