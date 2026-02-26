x
No Akhil in NTR’s Dragon

Published on February 26, 2026

No Akhil in NTR’s Dragon

Young Tiger NTR and Prashanth Neel are working on a action-packed mass entertainer titled Dragon. A massive schedule of the film was wrapped up in Jordan and the next schedule commences soon in Hyderabad. Rumors are going on that Akhil Akkineni has been roped in for a crucial role in the film and he will join the sets soon.

The news is untrue and Akhil will not feature in Dragon. The speculations started because of the bonding between Akhil and Prashanth Neel. The rumor was widely speculated and it is untrue. The shoot is expected to be completed by summer and the new release date of Dragon will be announced soon. Akhil is busy with the last schedule of Lenin and the film releases in June this year.

