NTR-Neel film to be shot in 15 Countries

Young Tiger NTR and KGF sensation Prashanth Neel are all set to team up for the first time and the scriptwork of this expensive project is currently happening. As per the update the shoot of the film will kick-start in August and a major portion of the shoot will take place in Mexico. NTR and Neel film will be shot in 15 countries of the globe and is the most expensive film of NTR. There are rumors that Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and the technical team of Prashanth Neel will be part of the film.

Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers of this untitled mega-budget project. NTR is shooting for Devara and the film is aimed for October release. NTR also started the shoot of War 2 and the shoot of the film will be completed by the end of this year.