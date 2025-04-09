Odela 2 will be entertaining and divine – Tamannaah

Odela 2, the sequel to Odela Railway station, stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role as Shivashakti and Vasishta Simha in the protagonist role. Sampath Nandi has written the script and supervised the project with Ashok Teja directing it. D. Madhu produced the film and the makers are releasing it on 17th April in Telugu, Hindi languages.

The makers have released trailer of the film at iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai, today. The highly successful teaser itself gained so much traction that the makers have made profits with pre-biz of non-theatrical and theatrical rights.

At the trailer launch event, Sampath Nandi stated that he is happy to have worked with a great actress like Tamannaah and he could not imagine any other in the role. He also stated that her dedication and commitment to the role are unbelievable and she really imbibed Shivashakti spirit to play the role on screen.

Tamannaah stated that Odela 2 is a highly riveting commercials entertainer that evokes divinity within us. She stated that such a story being imagined with a female character in lead needs guts and makers believed in the script to the core. She thanked Vasishta Simha and Sampath Nandi for being supportive on sets and improving her performance throughout.

She also stated that the film has a universal appeal and it will be loved by everyone. Tamannaah also stated that she felt a divine experience while making the film and hoped that everyone of the audiences will feel the same upon watching it on big screens.