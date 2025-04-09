CM Chandrababu Orders Faster Grievance Resolution

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to speed up the grievance resolution process during a review meeting on public complaints. He highlighted that most grievances come from the Revenue, Police, and Municipal departments.

Chandrababu Naidu suggested implementing artificial intelligence to provide real-time updates to complainants regarding the status of their grievances. He instructed officials to resolve complaints within stipulated timeframes and provide clear explanations when resolution isn’t possible.

To prevent fake complaints, Chandrababu Naidu ordered that grievances should only be registered using Aadhaar numbers and linked mobile numbers. He also directed officials to carefully investigate repeated complaints on the same issue to prevent misuse of the system.

Officials must collect feedback from complainants after resolution, the CM instructed. For grievances sent directly to him, district collectors should personally contact complainants and follow up for quick resolution.

Officials informed that most grievances relate to land ownership changes, discrepancies in survey records, property disputes, cyber crimes, marital issues, financial offenses, and unauthorized constructions on government lands.