OG becomes highest Tollywood grosser of 2025

Pawan Kalyan’s latest sensation OG has now emerged as the highest grossing Telugu film of 2025 by collecting more than 275 Crores gross in 11 days after its grand release on September 25th. On the second Sunday, the film surpassed the lifetime collections of Venkatesh starrer Sankranti ki Vastunnam and turned out to be the biggest earner of the year for Tollywood. Sankranti ki Vastunnam released for Sankranti festival and collected sensational revenues in Telugu states. The film maintained the top spot until yesterday.

OG, directed by Sujeeth, took a phenomenal start at the box office and set a massive record with 154 Crores gross opening worldwide. The gangster drama benefitted largely from record premiere shows and hike in ticket prices on the first day to take one of the biggest openings of the year across all languages. Thereafter, the collections saw a steep fall from the second day due to the mixed word of mouth. Nevertheless, the film managed to maintain the momentum during the Dussehra festival and the current weekend. Despite the release of Kantara Chapter 1, OG continues to mint decent revenues in Telugu states. In USA, the film has clocked $ 5.5 Million and secured blockbuster tag.

Pawan Kalyan’s vintage screen presence was elevated by Sujeeth’s sublime direction and SS Thaman’s stupendous background score. Despite having some dull moments, the film got thumbs up from Pawan Kalyan’s fans and collected impressive numbers all over. While Tollywood is going through a dull phase due to lack of big hits, OG has ended the wait and delivered a punch at the box office